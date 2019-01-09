SBCC Starts Women’s Intercollegiate Beach Volleyball Team

Beach Volleyball

Santa Barbara City College is fielding a women's beach volleyball team this spring.

The season starts in February, with the home matches being played at the legendary East Beach courts.

SBCC becomes the first college in Santa Barbara to offer beach volleyball as an official intercollegiate sport.

“One of the main goals of our department is to offer programs that best serve the community,” said Director of Athletics Rocco Constantino. “There has always been a strong interest in intercollegiate women’s beach volleyball among our students, so it is a natural fit as part of our department.”

Beach volleyball is the fastest growing sport in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) and SBCC will be competing in the Western State Conference, which has a total of seven teams. Moorpark won last year's WSC title. The other teams are Bakersfield, Ventura, Santa Monica, Victor Valley and Glendale (another new program).

The sport was established in 2015 at the Community College level and 34 schools fielded teams last year. Four schools have won the first four titles — Irvine Valley (2015), Grossmont (2016), MiraCosta (2017) and Cabrillo (2018).

The competition consists of five doubles matches playing in a best-of-3 sets format.

Samantha Calisto has coached the SBCC club team in recent years and she was named as the interim head coach for this season. Interested players can reach out to her for information about playing ([email protected]).

SBCC now has 20 intercollegiate teams (11 women's, 9 men's) playing 12 sports. A fundraising campaign will be announced soon to help support the women's beach volleyball program.

