Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:53 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

One Semester to Launch a Business? SBCC Start-Up Program Accelerates Opportunity

Scheinfeld Center Rapid Launch Intensive program aims to give student entrepreneurs all the tools needed to start their own business

Santa Barbara City College’s Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, located in the Business and Communication building on West Campus, is open to all students, regardless of major. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara City College’s Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, located in the Business and Communication building on West Campus, is open to all students, regardless of major. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | January 14, 2017 | 11:55 p.m.

As the business world’s fascination with startups grows, the amount of time it takes to launch an entrepreneurial venture seems to decrease.

Taking the rapid-launch concept to the next level is the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation at Santa Barbara City College. The center’s Rapid Launch Intensive program provides budding entrepreneurs the opportunity to bring a business to life in a single semester.

“It’s truly for students who want to launch their product or service,” Scheinfeld Center director Julie Samson told Noozhawk. “It’s not for the faint of heart.”

The program is open to all SBCC students, with courses on launching an enterprise, business plan development, and production design and rapid prototyping.

Samson said students, most of whom are 18 to 30 years old, can also find internships, networking opportunities, mentoring and post-startup support.

Some 35 students enroll each semester, yielding seven to 12 businesses that launch by the end, Samson added.

Named for the late James Scheinfeld, an SBCC donor and SBCC Foundation member, the center was founded in 2007. The enterprise launch program started up three years later, originally as a campus club.

On April 28, the center will host its annual New Venture Challenge, during which the program’s students and other college enterprises from throughout Santa Barbara County pitch their ideas to investors. The competition also features a high school division.

The winning finalists receive cash prizes and scholarships.

The center was “able to get our feet on the ground,” said Dan Friedman, who launched electronics company FuelBox with business partner Robert Herr after they took the program’s classes several years ago.

FuelBox’s flagship product is its Ultimate Charging Solution, a docking station and mobile battery pack that Friedman said provides more than 25 extra hours of power for virtually any device.

The groundwork he and Herr laid at SBCC, he added, allowed them to bring on UC Santa Barbara engineers to design prototypes, conduct market research, figure out financing and take trips to China to meet manufacturers.

A program mentor from the Small Business Development Center, he said, “actually came to China with us and helped us vet some manufacturers.”

Almost 2,000 products have been shipped since FuelBox went to market in December, he added.

This year, the company plans to expand sales, launch a second product, move into new online and bricks-and-mortar retailers, and donate some of its devices to SBCC.

“We want to give back to the place that started us and where we had our first launch,” Friedman said.

Fashion designer Mary Beth Larkin went through the program last year after losing her original startup in the recession and spending several years with fashion house Giorgio Armani.

“I really didn’t know what I was getting into,” she said of her first venture.

Samson, who was her mentor, introduced her to the Scheinfeld Center, which Larkin said helped her network, refine her business idea and meet investors.

The result was third place in last year’s Scheinfeld New Venture Challenge and a new business, INLARKIN.

Larkin said she hopes to debut her first line of clothing with the startup this fall: a type of leisure and active wear she calls “athglamour.”

“It’s an absolutely amazing program,” she said. “What you put into it, you’re going to get out of it.”

The Scheinfeld Center Rapid Launch Intensive program, however, is not the only startup engine in the area.

The New Venture Competition, put on by UCSB’s Technology Management Program, runs most of an academic year, and focuses on idea generation, mentoring, coursework and public events, where students can present their ideas and business models to panels of professionals.

The Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet — a partnership between the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, the City of Goleta and UCSB — hosts a summertime accelerator for startups that offers many of the same features.

At San Marcos High School, meanwhile, the school’s Entrepreneurship Academy says it prepares students for the business world “through rigorous coursework, relevant experience in local business community partnerships and student-run business ventures.”

Samson said a key factor behind the popularity of startups is the Internet, which provides many of the tools needed to launch a business as well as the opportunity for an idea to go viral.

The success behind entrepreneurial hubs like Silicon Valley and Boulder, Colo., she added, is due in part to their cultivating a supportive, educational environment with mentorship opportunities.

Small businesses are vital to any community’s economic development, Samson said, making programs like the Scheinfeld Center’s a valuable community asset.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 