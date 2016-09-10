SBCC Stays Hot Behind Play of Carolyn Andrulis

Carolyn Andrulis racked up 23 kills and 27 digs in a pair of 3-0 sweeps by the SBCC women’s volleyball team on Saturday in the Fullerton Quad Tournament. The Vaqueros downed a pair of Orange Empire teams, beating Golden West 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 and Fullerton 25-20, 25-12, 25-14 to extend their “sweep streak” to six in a row.

Andrulis, a 5-9 freshman from Las Vegas, had 14 kills and hit .379 in the GW match. She had 18 digs for the second straight match, tying her season high.

Claire Bagdasar had a season-best 20 digs for the Vaqueros (8-1), who dug 72 balls in three sets, missing their season best by one. Kaylene Ureno had 12 kills and Shannon Friend added 11. Kiana Pisula had 34 assists and 13 digs.

Andrulis led the way in the Fullerton win on Saturday night, posting nine kills and nine digs. The Vaqueros hit .364 while winning the second set 25-12.

Bagdasar added nine digs, Ureno had six kills and three aces and Hannah Cantrell notched six kills. The 5-11 middle blocker from Santa Ynez hit .667 with no errors and three solo blocks. Karissa Mertens, a freshman from Dos Pueblos High, contributed three aces and seven digs for the Vaqueros, who had 14 service aces and six errors.

“Our team is really coming together nicely” said assistant coach Lisa Gera. “We have versatile outside hitters, the efficiency in our middle attack is improving and our ball control is consistent.

“We could not be more proud of our team heading into our first home match against Grossmont next Saturday.”

After playing nine straight on the road, the Vaqueros will make their home debut on Saturday vs. Grossmont at 3 p.m.