Sunday, September 23 , 2018, 2:24 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

SBCC Stays Unbeaten After Two Comeback Wins

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 22, 2018 | 8:45 p.m.

SBCC staged a pair of comeback wins on Saturday on the final day of the Mt. SAC women’s water polo tournament in Walnut.

The Vaqueros downed Long Beach for the second time this year, 13-10, and outlasted Saddleback in a wild 19-17 triumph.

Sophomore utility Emma Fraser tied her career high with six goals in each game. The Vaqueros are off to an 11-0 start and have won 23 straight, dating back to Oct. 21 of last year.

SBCC 13, Long Beach 10: The Vikings (4-4) led 2-1 after one quarter. Fraser scored two goals each in the second, third and fourth periods. She scored the first two in the third period to snap a 5-5 halftime tie and Meagan Mckillican added a power-play tally for an 8-5 lead. Mckillican had three goals and Sarah Parson added two for the Vaqueros, who were 6-for-8 on power plays. Nicole Poulos made eight saves and improved to 6-0.
 
SBCC 19, Saddleback 17: This was a wild one with 13 combined goals in the second quarter and 36 for the game. The Vaqueros won the second period 7-6 and led 11-9 at the half. Alison Eichelberger poured in 10 goals for Saddleback (7-5). Sharai Hernandez gave the Gauchos an 8-7 lead late in the second quarter. Then the Vaqueros went on a 9-2 burst with Fraser scoring three straight for a 13-9 lead. Fraser got her sixth goal with 3:15 to go in the third, boosting the lead to 16-10.

 Fraser, last year’s state tournament MVP, has scored a career-high six goals six times over the last two years. She had 20 goals as the Vaqueros went 4-0 in the two-day Mt. SAC Tourney and leads the team with 42 goals in 11 games. 

 “I was proud of the team for two come-from-behind wins,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “During the Long Beach game, I think we played some of our best water polo of the year. Meagan Mckillican had two very important goals and Erika Meuhring had great supporting defense. Lily (spark plug) Riley also had three pivotal goals in the Saddleback game.”

 The Vaqueros will open WSC play on Wednesday against Ventura at the Ventura Aquatic Center at 2 p.m. Santa Barbara has won four straight WSC titles and has a 24-game win streak in conference.
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 