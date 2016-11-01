Friday, June 15 , 2018, 2:34 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Stays Undefeated at Home With 3-0 Shutout of Oxnard

By David Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | November 1, 2016 | 9:03 p.m.

Blayne Shoffit and Josefine Von Der Burg scored first-half goals on Tuesday and SBCC went on to record a 3-0 women’s soccer shutout of Oxnard at La Playa Stadium.

Shoffit found the net in the 14th minute, taking a short pass from Katherine Sheehy and scoring from 10 yards out. Von Der Burg entered the game in the 30th minute and scored 11 minutes later in the 41st. The sophomore from Sweden weaved her way through three defenders to tally her team-leading 12th goal.

The Vaqueros (10-5-1, 4-2-1 WSC North) improved to 6-0 at home. They outshot the Condors 14-2 in the first half and led 2-0 at the break. It was 11-0 in the second half as SBCC won the overall shot battle 25-2 with 14 shots on-goal. Oxnard fell to 5-12-1 and 0-6-1.

“The girls competed very well,” said 12th-year coach John Sisterson. “We thought Oxnard would be physical and we matched it. We were knocking the ball around well and created a lot of opportunities.”

Gardenia Maya, a freshman defender from Santa Barbara High, bent in a corner kick from the left side in the 74th minute for her first goal of the year, making it 3-0.

“I was trying to pass and it just went in,” said Maya. “I’ve scored a few goals like that in the past, so it didn’t surprise me.”

The Vaqueros got everyone into the game, using nine subs in the second half.

“Gardi’s been injured a lot and we just started letting her take corners recently,” Sisterson noted. “When she takes corners in practice, every one’s on the money.”

Alex Camarillo and the defense notched their fifth shutout of the year.

The Vaqueros will host first-place Ventura on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

