SBCC Student Awarded National Engineers Week Scholarship

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | March 20, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

SBCC aerospace engineering student Jeffrey Sorenson was recently awarded the E-Week Scholarship for Engineering, one of 10 college students in the combined counties of Santa Barbara and Ventura to receive the award.

Jeffrey Sorenson receives the National Engineers Week Scholarship from State Rep. Jacqui Irwin.
Jeffrey Sorenson receives the National Engineers Week Scholarship from State Rep. Jacqui Irwin. (SBCC)

The scholarships of $1,000 for each recipient were awarded at the 43rd annual E-Weeks Awards Banquet in at Cal State University Channel Islands in February.

“We were impressed by Jeffrey’s perseverance in addition to his academics,” said Dennis Horwitz, chair of National Engineers Week of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties Scholarship.

“Along with his outstanding GPA, he has worked for five years at a local sheet metal and machine shop while assuming many of the caretaking duties for his younger brother," Horwitz said.

"He is not only a promising student, but also a hard worker and great role model,” he said.

The evaluating committee received 45 applications from eight local colleges and universities, including UCSB, Cal Lutheran University and CSU Channel Islands.

The 10 winners represented varied engineering disciplines including computer science; chemical, civil and aerospace engineering; and engineering physics.

The E-Week recognitions and awards banquet celebrates the accomplishments of the engineering profession in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.

 
