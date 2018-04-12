SBCC Student Exhibit Features Full Palette of Art Mediums

The Art Department at Santa Barbara City College will present the 2018 Annual Student Exhibition, April 13-May 11 in SBCC's Atkinson Gallery.

This year, juror Yasmine Zodeh selected 49 artworks by 27 student artists. The exhibit includes the full range of media taught in the department including ceramics, drawing, painting, printmaking and sculpture.

The exhibit opens Friday, April 13 with a reception 5-7 p.m. The Art Department scholarships and exhibit awards will be presented at 6 p.m.

Featured artists are:

Nancy Bingham, Morgan Corbitt, Amandine Diard, Tara Duffy, Louisa Edwards, Andrew Garcia, Jackson Kennefick, Charlie Kent, Hannah Klakeg, Lisa La Mer, Bradley Lammie, Alberto Lule, Alejandro Martinez, Diego Melgoza, Ashleigh Mower.

Sidney Kae Pace, Lily Pon, Haley Potter, Jie Qin, Mariah Reeves, Sarah Anne Reilley, Asha Rieussec, Angelica Rose, Noe Santos, Kiran Joseph Schwaebe, Lindsay Summer and Unhee Anna Um.

Zodeh is a writer, editor and independent arts curator. Her articles have been featured in such publications as Artinfo, The Art Newspaper, Beautiful/Decay, BlackBook, the Dubai-based arts publication Canvas, Modern Painters, and Newsweek.

As Artinfo's Los Angeles correspondent, she covered the city's diverse artistic community. These include interviews with the Hammer Museum's Ann Philbin, art dealers Maggie Kayne and Bill Griffin, and artists Barbara Kruger and Catherine Opie.

Zodeh has curated numerous art exhibitions, art events and educational programs, including collaborations with Christie's, Vanity Fair, and artist Shepard Fairey.

She is also on the Board of Trustees at Lotusland.

— Sarah Cunningham for Atkinson Gallery.

