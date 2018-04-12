Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 3:55 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Student Exhibit Features Full Palette of Art Mediums

By Sarah Cunningham for Atkinson Gallery | April 12, 2018 | 4:59 p.m.
En Lodo, an etching by Diego Melgoza. Click to view larger
En Lodo, an etching by Diego Melgoza. (Atkinson Gallery)

The Art Department at Santa Barbara City College will present the 2018 Annual Student Exhibition, April 13-May 11 in SBCC's Atkinson Gallery.

This year, juror Yasmine Zodeh selected 49 artworks by 27 student artists. The exhibit includes the full range of media taught in the department including ceramics, drawing, painting, printmaking and sculpture.

The exhibit opens Friday, April 13 with a reception 5-7 p.m. The Art Department scholarships and exhibit awards will be presented at 6 p.m.

Featured artists are:

Nancy Bingham, Morgan Corbitt, Amandine Diard, Tara Duffy, Louisa Edwards, Andrew Garcia, Jackson Kennefick, Charlie Kent, Hannah Klakeg, Lisa La Mer, Bradley Lammie, Alberto Lule, Alejandro Martinez, Diego Melgoza, Ashleigh Mower.

Sidney Kae Pace, Lily Pon, Haley Potter, Jie Qin, Mariah Reeves, Sarah Anne Reilley, Asha Rieussec, Angelica Rose, Noe Santos, Kiran Joseph Schwaebe, Lindsay Summer and Unhee Anna Um.

Zodeh is a writer, editor and independent arts curator. Her articles have been featured in such publications as Artinfo, The Art Newspaper, Beautiful/Decay, BlackBook, the Dubai-based arts publication Canvas, Modern Painters, and Newsweek.

As Artinfo's Los Angeles correspondent, she covered the city's diverse artistic community. These include interviews with the Hammer Museum's Ann Philbin, art dealers Maggie Kayne and Bill Griffin, and artists Barbara Kruger and Catherine Opie.

Zodeh has curated numerous art exhibitions, art events and educational programs, including collaborations with Christie's, Vanity Fair, and artist Shepard Fairey.

She is also on the Board of Trustees at Lotusland.

— Sarah Cunningham for Atkinson Gallery.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 