SBCC Student Government to Dedicate Campus Memorial Site for Victims of Isla Vista Tragedy

Santa Barbara City College’s Associated Student Government will lead a campus memorial tree grove dedication at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 6 in honor of the victims of last May’s tragic shooting in Isla Vista.

Six red bud trees have been planted in a secluded area near the entrance to SBCC’s West Campus with a commemorative plaque and six individual plaques honoring UC Santa Barbara students George Chen, Katherine Cooper, James Hong, Christopher Ross Michaels-Martinez, David Wang and Veronika Weiss.

Future plans for the site also include a garden-like entrance as well as flowers and handmade beaches in the surrounding areas.

Remarks will be delivered by SBCC Associated Student Government President Colette Brown, Student Senator Grace Katzenson and SBCC President Lori Gaskin.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.