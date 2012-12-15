Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:10 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Student Sexually Assaulted on Isla Vista Street; Suspect Sought

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | December 15, 2012

Bystanders came to the aid of a female college student who was sexually assaulted in Isla Vista early Saturday, according to the UCSB Police Department.

The victim, a Santa Barbara City College student, was attacked at about 2 a.m. on the street at Del Playa Drive and Camino Pescadero, police said.

Bystanders intervened, and the suspect fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The suspect was described as an older Hispanic man wearing a dark-colored jacket with a hood.

The incident remained under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the UCSB Police Department at 805.893.3446, the sheriff s Tip Line, or CrimeStoppers.

UCSB police also encourage the community to utilize the various safety services available to them, such as the emergency phones identified by a blue light and the CSO Escorts. When walking to and from campus and Isla Vista locations, anyone can request an escort by calling 805.893.2000 or calling on the emergency phones located throughout the UCSB campus.

