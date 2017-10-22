SBCC Student Suffers Serious Injuries in Fall from Isla Vista Cliff into Surf Below

Authorities say Anthony Palleschi, 19, received major head injuries in tumble from Walter Capps Park on Del Playa Drive

A Santa Barbara City College student was seriously injured late Saturday when he tumbled from an Isla Vista cliff to the beach below, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 10:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and UCSB police observed Anthony Palleschi, 19, standing in Walter Capps Park in the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive, which has a 390-foot long wood and chain-link fence that provides a barrier between the public park and the cliffs overlooking the ocean, Lt. Kevin Huddle said.

“Palleschi then ran and jumped over the fence and fell off the cliff, landing on the beach below,” Huddle said.

“Deputies and officers immediately responded to a beach access point so they could provide aid to Palleschi while emergency medical personnel responded to the scene.”

Palleschi was found face down and unresponsive in the rising surf, Huddle said, and appeared to have suffered major head trauma.

“Due to the high water level and rising tide, it was necessary for law enforcement personnel to move Palleschi to safety so the responding medical personnel could provide advanced life-saving efforts at the scene,” Huddle said.

Palleschi was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he was being treated for his injuries.

“It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in this cliff fall,” Huddle said.

