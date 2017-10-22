Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 3:33 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

SBCC Student Suffers Serious Injuries in Fall from Isla Vista Cliff into Surf Below

Authorities say Anthony Palleschi, 19, received major head injuries in tumble from Walter Capps Park on Del Playa Drive

A Santa Barbara City College student climbed this fence in Walter Capps Park in Isla Vista on Saturday night and tumbled to the beach below. Authorities say he suffered serious injuries in the incident. Click to view larger
A Santa Barbara City College student climbed this fence in Walter Capps Park in Isla Vista on Saturday night and tumbled to the beach below. Authorities say he suffered serious injuries in the incident. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 22, 2017 | 3:47 p.m.

A Santa Barbara City College student was seriously injured late Saturday when he tumbled from an Isla Vista cliff to the beach below, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 10:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and UCSB police observed Anthony Palleschi, 19, standing in Walter Capps Park in the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive, which has a 390-foot long wood and chain-link fence that provides a barrier between the public park and the cliffs overlooking the ocean, Lt. Kevin Huddle said.

“Palleschi then ran and jumped over the fence and fell off the cliff, landing on the beach below,” Huddle said.

“Deputies and officers immediately responded to a beach access point so they could provide aid to Palleschi while emergency medical personnel responded to the scene.”

Palleschi was found face down and unresponsive in the rising surf, Huddle said, and appeared to have suffered major head trauma.

“Due to the high water level and rising tide, it was necessary for law enforcement personnel to move Palleschi to safety so the responding medical personnel could provide advanced life-saving efforts at the scene,” Huddle said.

Palleschi was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he was being treated for his injuries.

“It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in this cliff fall,” Huddle said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 