Friday, June 8 , 2018, 12:22 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

SBCC Student Suspected in 2 Rapes Near Campus

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 4, 2014 | 3:43 p.m.

Herbert Keith Wells Jr.

A Santa Barbara City College student has been arrested for allegedly raping two women in the apartment complex where he lives near campus. 

Herbert Keith Wells Jr., 18, who moved recently to Santa Barbara but formerly lived in Long Beach, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of forcible rape stemming from incidents that occurred on July 26 and on Monday of this week at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Oceano Avenue, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Harwood said investigators are concerned that Wells may have victimized other women, and noted that he is known to have spent time in Isla Vista.

Wells had started classes at City College for the first time one week ago, according to Joan Galvan, the college's public information officer.

The most recent attack occurred sometime in the early morning hours Monday, Harwood said, when Wells allegedly accosted an adult female victim who was sleeping on the couch in a nearby apartment unit and forcibly raped her.

Later that morning, police responded to investigate third-party reports of the rape, but found that the victim, who resides in San Diego County, had already left town.  

A detective was able to make contact with the victim by telephone later that evening, interview her and arrange for San Diego County Sheriff’s Detectives to assist with evidence collection.  

During the course of the investigation, police became aware of another victim, who allegedly was raped in another apartment unit in the same complex.

The woman was interviewed by a detective, and alleged that Wells had forcibly raped her in the apartment where she lived during the late night hours of July 26.

A $100,000 arrest warrant for Wells was obtained on Tuesday, and a search warrant was issued for his apartment, but Wells had returned to Long Beach when police issued the warrant.

Wells and his family were contacted by police by telephone and Wells turned himself in at the Santa Barbara Police Department on Wednesday.  He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

"Given the nature and frequency of these crimes, investigators are concerned that additional unreported incidents may have occurred," Harwood said.

In addition to residing briefly in Santa Barbara, Wells is known to have spent time in Isla Vista, and anyone with information about additional crimes committed by Wells is asked to contact law enforcement.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 