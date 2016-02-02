Friday, April 27 , 2018, 9:15 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Student Tally Darsonval Wins National Association of Women Business Owners Rising Star Award

By Lisa Amador for National Association of Women Business Owners | February 2, 2016 | 1:08 p.m.

Tally Darsonval

Tally Darsonval, a Santa Barbara City College sophomore, has won the Rising Star of the Year Award from the local chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners.

Darsonval, 19, studies business at SBCC and hopes to one day open her own martial arts studio.

She will receive the award at a March 10, 2016, NAWBO-SB luncheon at Hyatt Santa Barbara. The award includes a $500 scholarship and chance to meet potential business investors.

Darsonval is the youngest sensei, or instructor, at Santa Barbara’s Martial Arts Family Fitness where she has been teaching child and adult martial arts and kickboxing for more than a year.

She moved with her family to Santa Barbara in January 2012 and after five months at Santa Barbara High School, earned a Career Education Award from Partners in Education.

She went on to volunteer hundreds of community hours as a student athletic trainer for the school’s football and volleyball programs. 

“Tally has an uncanny common sense plus a talent to communicate and relate to people of all ages,” said her mother, Lisa Amador, founder of Santa Barbara Matchmaking LLC. “Tally has had an unconventional life giving her a fuller understanding of the world in which we live.”

From the age of 1 to 4, Darsonval spent five months a year on the road with her family who owned a helicopter firefighting and construction business. From ages 4 to 6, she lived on a sailboat as her family cruised from Canada to Mexico. From 6 to 8, she lived in France where she learned how to speak French fluently. 

While Darsonval enjoyed high school, once she learned of the Middle College Program, she immediately applied. “Who gets an opportunity to skip high school yet get credit while also receiving college credit and pay nothing?” she asked. “I’m in.”

In her spare time, Darsonval trains to become a Hollywood stunt double by taking gymnastics stunting classes, specialized martial arts training and parkour, a discipline using movement that was developed from military obstacle courses. 

Her love of martial arts began when she was very young and by the age of 10 she was an Oregon State champion in Taekwondo; by 13 she earned her black belt and at 17 she earned another black belt in Hapkido. 

At 10, Tally was the youngest girl to successfully earn her paragliding license at Ellings Park in Santa Barbara. That experience was documented and shown in several film festivals in California.  She also was in a junior roller derby league for two years.

Lisa Amador represents National Association of Women Business Owners.

