SBCC Students Attend Summer INSET Program

Six Santa Barbara City College students were among the nine participants in the Internships in Nanosystems Science, Engineering and Technology (INSET) program this summer on the UC Santa Barbara campus.

The program brought together science and engineering community college undergraduates who gained firsthand research experience in a dynamic, collaborative research environment.

The interns were matched individually with UCSB faculty and graduate student laboratory mentors who provided training and support. They also attended weekly meetings and special seminars, and had the opportunity to develop their presentation skills.

The INSET program is hosted by the California NanoSystems Institute, a collaborative effort established by the State of California and located on the UCSB and UCLA campuses. It targets the scientific and technological possibilities of working at the molecular scale drawing upon a broad scope of disciplines including biology, chemistry, physics, engineering, materials science, computation and media arts.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.