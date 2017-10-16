Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:39 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Business

SBCC Students Inspired by Women in Computing Confab

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | October 16, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Fourteen female students and five faculty members from Santa Barbara City College were among some 18,000 technology professionals from around the world who attended the 2017 Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing Conference in Orlando, Fla., Oct. 4-6.

The Grace Hopper Celebration was founded in 1994 with the goal of inspiring and connecting women in technology from leading academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies. It is now the world’s largest annual gathering of women technologists.

For three days, the SBCC women attended talks by keynote speakers, participated in learning workshops, had a chance to talk with recruiters and submit their resumes at the career fair, all the while networking with other students and working professionals.

“It is inspiring to be able to see successful, intelligent, very cool women in computer science. It helps me feel like I can make my dreams a reality” said Michelle Sandstrom.

That sentiment was echoed by several other students when they spoke of their experience afterward. They were in agreement that being a woman in the still male-dominated field of computer science and technology can feel lonely and isolating at times.

“The Grace Hopper Conference showed us there is a whole community out there, there’s a place for us,” said Selah Argent.

Hearing the speakers talk about the obstacles they encountered earlier in their careers served as motivation for the students to persevere toward their own goals.

“Sometimes I still struggle with math and think maybe this isn’t for me,” said Olivia Mora. “But these role models convinced me that with hard work and dedication I can succeed.”

The conference provided a glimpse into the latest technological advances in such areas as cyber security, artificial intelligence and robotics.

The SBCC contingent wasn’t on the receiving end of learning in every case, however. Sandstrom and Argent demonstrated their work on wearable technology to university students and professionals from Microsoft, Twitter and Dell.

Asked whether attending the conference had influenced their plans for the future, the students were unanimous in their answers — absolutely.

“Before attending GHC in 2016, I was unsure if I’d be able to find a job in tech," Argent said. "Going to the conference inspired me to stick with it, and now I’ll be interning at a company that has a $9.5 billion annual tech budget and is working with cutting-edge technology.”

The trip to Florida and conference attendance would not have been possible without student enthusiasm, faculty support and grant funding, said Bronwen Moore, mathematics professor.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 