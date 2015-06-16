SBCC Students Awarded Scholarships by Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society

Two students, Katie Holmes Sorensen and Julian Mark Cantando, were each presented with a $500 scholarship to pursue their studies at Santa Barbara City College at the June monthly meeting of the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society.

Sorensen was honored for her academic achievements, her intern work at Lotusland and her desire to enter the landscape profession. Cantando is a volunteer at Trinity Gardens and Mesa Harmony Garden, and his long-term goal is to help convert conventional gardens from synthetic and dependent to organic and self-sufficient by focusing on the biology and health of the soil.

The scholarship chair of the society, Dorothy Warnock, presented the awards. Also attending was Mike Gonella, Ph.D., chair of the Santa Barbara City College Department of Environmental Horticulture.

In addition to the scholarships, grants were awarded to support the activities of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Casa Del Herrero, Lotusland and La Huerta Garden.

Gathering on a regular basis since 1880, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society is the oldest nonprofit organization in California. Public attendance at the free meetings the first Wednesday of the month is welcome.

People interested in participating in the society’s activities (expert presentations, plant exchange, raffle, garden tours) can look for announcements in the events section of local publications or email [email protected].

— Ernie Pfadenhauer represents the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society.