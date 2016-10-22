Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:58 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Study Abroad Program Sets Sights on Northern Spain and El Camino de Santiago

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | October 22, 2016 | 11:18 a.m.

Spain's northern region of Galicia will be Santa Barbara City College's spring study-abroad destination, March 23 to April 3, 2017. Participants will walk El Camino de Santiago and practice conversational Spanish at all levels. The trip coincides with SBCC’s spring break.

Conducted by the SBCC Study Abroad Office, the program is open to community members as well as City College students.
 
Participants will walk for five days and cover a total distance of 68.35 miles from Sarria, Spain, to Santiago de Compostela. In addition to walking the famous “Way of St. James,” the itinerary includes visits to the Galician villages of Portomarin, Palas de Rei, Aruza and Arca.

The program will explore the Santiago de Compostela cathedral and offer independent travel opportunities at the conclusion.

Receiving the “Compostela” Pilgrimage certificate will be among personal triumphs of the trip. Taking the classroom to the streets of Spain, conversational Spanish classes will be in process during the walks and excursions.

Participants can experience the Galician hospitality, nature, landscape, art and gastronomy under the direction and instruction from program director Dr. Francisco Rodriguez Nogales, who has ample experience in directing successful programs abroad, most recently to Havana, Cuba.
 
Application deadline is Dec. 1. Applicants need not be enrolled at SBCC at the time of application.

Two informational meetings are scheduled for for 3-4 p.m. Nov. 1 and 17 at the Luria Library in the faculty study (L-137) on West Campus.

To check requirements and get additional information about the program, go to www.sbcc.edu/studyabroad/website/ or contact Nicole Walther, senior program assistant, 730-4294 or [email protected]
 
For the last 30 years the SBCC Study Abroad program has sent more than 6,000 students to 20 different countries in the world. Programs include short- and long-term adventures to Spain, Italy, Germany, England, France, Vietnam, Cambodia and Cuba.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.

 
