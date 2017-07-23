Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 2:22 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Study Abroad Student Miguel Cruz Awarded Scholarship

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | July 23, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Miguel Angel Cruz, a psychology major at Santa Barbara City College, is one of some 1,200 American undergraduate students from 354 colleges and universities across the U.S. who received the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship.

The award is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs to study or intern abroad during the summer 2017 term. Cruz currently participates in the Shakespeare and Narrative in Film program in London.

Gilman scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward their study abroad or internship program costs.

The program offers grants for U.S. citizen undergraduate students of limited financial means to pursue academic studies or internships abroad, thereby gaining skills critical to our national security and economic competitiveness.

Students receiving a federal Pell Grant from two- and four-year institutions who will be studying abroad or participating in a career-oriented international internship for academic credit are eligible to apply.

Scholarship recipients have the opportunity to gain a better understanding of other cultures, countries, languages and economies — with the goal of making them better prepared to assume leadership roles within government and the private sector.

“(Miguel) is a student who worked really hard at turning his life around and to get on this trip abroad,” said Nicole Walther, senior program assistant for SBCC’s Study Abroad.

“Many of our students of color don't think they can participate in a study abroad program or that it is possible to get scholarships to do so. By spreading the word, we hope to get more applications from students and increase diversity,” Walther said.

The late Congressman Gilman, served in the House of Representatives for 30 years and chaired the House Foreign Relations Committee. When honored with the Secretary of State’s Distinguished Service Medal in 2002, he commented:

“Study abroad is a special experience for every student who participates. Living and learning in a vastly different environment of another nation not only exposes our students to alternate views, but also adds an enriching social and cultural experience.

"It also provides our students with the opportunity to return home with a deeper understanding of their place in the world, encouraging them to be a contributor, rather than a spectator in the international community.”

The program is administered by the Institute of International Education. The list of students who have been selected to receive Gilman Scholarships, including students’ home state, university and host country, is available at gilmanscholarship.org.

“International education is one of the best tools for developing mutual understanding and building connections between people from different countries," said Allan Goodman, president and CEO of IIE.

"It is critical to the success of American diplomacy and business, and the lasting ties that Americans make during their international studies are important to our country in times of conflict as well as times of peace,” he said.

For more information about U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs programs, initiatives, and achievements, visit eca.state.gov.

For more on the Institute of International Education, visit www.iie.org.

Learn about the Gilman International Scholarship at [email protected].

To learn more about the SBCC Study Abroad programs, visit www.sbcc.edu/studyabroad/ or contact the office at [email protected] or 730-4294

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 