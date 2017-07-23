SBCC Study Abroad Student Miguel Cruz Awarded Scholarship

Miguel Angel Cruz, a psychology major at Santa Barbara City College, is one of some 1,200 American undergraduate students from 354 colleges and universities across the U.S. who received the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship.

The award is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs to study or intern abroad during the summer 2017 term. Cruz currently participates in the Shakespeare and Narrative in Film program in London.

Gilman scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward their study abroad or internship program costs.

The program offers grants for U.S. citizen undergraduate students of limited financial means to pursue academic studies or internships abroad, thereby gaining skills critical to our national security and economic competitiveness.

Students receiving a federal Pell Grant from two- and four-year institutions who will be studying abroad or participating in a career-oriented international internship for academic credit are eligible to apply.

Scholarship recipients have the opportunity to gain a better understanding of other cultures, countries, languages and economies — with the goal of making them better prepared to assume leadership roles within government and the private sector.

“(Miguel) is a student who worked really hard at turning his life around and to get on this trip abroad,” said Nicole Walther, senior program assistant for SBCC’s Study Abroad.

“Many of our students of color don't think they can participate in a study abroad program or that it is possible to get scholarships to do so. By spreading the word, we hope to get more applications from students and increase diversity,” Walther said.

The late Congressman Gilman, served in the House of Representatives for 30 years and chaired the House Foreign Relations Committee. When honored with the Secretary of State’s Distinguished Service Medal in 2002, he commented:

“Study abroad is a special experience for every student who participates. Living and learning in a vastly different environment of another nation not only exposes our students to alternate views, but also adds an enriching social and cultural experience.

"It also provides our students with the opportunity to return home with a deeper understanding of their place in the world, encouraging them to be a contributor, rather than a spectator in the international community.”

The program is administered by the Institute of International Education. The list of students who have been selected to receive Gilman Scholarships, including students’ home state, university and host country, is available at gilmanscholarship.org.

“International education is one of the best tools for developing mutual understanding and building connections between people from different countries," said Allan Goodman, president and CEO of IIE.

"It is critical to the success of American diplomacy and business, and the lasting ties that Americans make during their international studies are important to our country in times of conflict as well as times of peace,” he said.

For more information about U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs programs, initiatives, and achievements, visit eca.state.gov.

For more on the Institute of International Education, visit www.iie.org.

Learn about the Gilman International Scholarship at [email protected].

To learn more about the SBCC Study Abroad programs, visit www.sbcc.edu/studyabroad/ or contact the office at [email protected] or 730-4294

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.