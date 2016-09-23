Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:11 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

SBCC Suffers 2nd Straight Soccer Loss

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 23, 2016 | 2:49 p.m.

Francisco Ramirez scored into an open net in the 24th minute on Friday and El Camino-Compton Center made it stand up for a 1-0 men’s soccer win over SBCC at La Playa Stadium.

The scoring play started with a corner kick, then a Tartar headed the ball high toward the goal line. Two defenders jumped to head the ball along with Vaquero goalie Zac Gottlieb and when they came down, Ramirez was alone with the ball a few feet from the goal.

The Vaqueros fell to 5-3 with their second straight loss. Compton improves to 4-3-2.

Coach John Sisterson had seven new starters in the lineup but once the Vaqueros fell behind, five starters came on – Matthew Wilkinson, Carlos Espinoza, Gabriel Oakley, Jessie Jimenez and Victor Chavez – in the 40th minute.

“They were trying all sorts of tricks,” said Sisterson of Compton. “We didn’t play well. I don’t know if it was the wind or what. We conceded a poor goal and that was the goal that counted. We hit the bar and the post a couple of times.”

Callum Challinor headed a shot off the left post in the sixth minute. In the 89th minute, a Kevin Kwizera headed dinged off the crossbar. The referee added 15 minutes of extra time and in the final minute, a chip shot by Jimenez skipped off the bar.

There were several pushing-and-shoving incidents in the second half. The teams combined for six yellow cards and two reds.

In the 57th minute, Compton’s Joey Loza shoved William Joyce and knocked him down. A minute later, Loza got a red card and Joyce received his second yellow that left both teams with 10 players for the last 32 minutes.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 