SBCC Suffers 2nd Straight Soccer Loss

Soccer

Francisco Ramirez scored into an open net in the 24th minute on Friday and El Camino-Compton Center made it stand up for a 1-0 men’s soccer win over SBCC at La Playa Stadium.

The scoring play started with a corner kick, then a Tartar headed the ball high toward the goal line. Two defenders jumped to head the ball along with Vaquero goalie Zac Gottlieb and when they came down, Ramirez was alone with the ball a few feet from the goal.

The Vaqueros fell to 5-3 with their second straight loss. Compton improves to 4-3-2.

Coach John Sisterson had seven new starters in the lineup but once the Vaqueros fell behind, five starters came on – Matthew Wilkinson, Carlos Espinoza, Gabriel Oakley, Jessie Jimenez and Victor Chavez – in the 40th minute.

“They were trying all sorts of tricks,” said Sisterson of Compton. “We didn’t play well. I don’t know if it was the wind or what. We conceded a poor goal and that was the goal that counted. We hit the bar and the post a couple of times.”

Callum Challinor headed a shot off the left post in the sixth minute. In the 89th minute, a Kevin Kwizera headed dinged off the crossbar. The referee added 15 minutes of extra time and in the final minute, a chip shot by Jimenez skipped off the bar.

There were several pushing-and-shoving incidents in the second half. The teams combined for six yellow cards and two reds.

In the 57th minute, Compton’s Joey Loza shoved William Joyce and knocked him down. A minute later, Loza got a red card and Joyce received his second yellow that left both teams with 10 players for the last 32 minutes.