Baseball

SBCC Suffers First Conference Loss in Bout With Cuesta

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | March 14, 2017 | 9:34 p.m.

Cayce Rocco pitched seven strong innings on Tuesday, leading Cuesta to a 4-1 baseball win over SBCC in San Luis Obisbo.

The 20th-ranked Vaqueros (12-8, 3-1) suffered their first WSC North loss and had their eight-game win streak snapped. Rocco (4-1) allowed just one run on three hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts and two walks.

SBCC and Cuesta (7-13, 3-1) are tied for first in the WSC North, one game ahead of Ventura and Moorpark.

Andrew Schatz homered for the second straight game for the Vaqueros. He led off the third with a home run to left, tying the game 1-1.

Reinhard Lautz went 2-4 for Santa Barbara, extending his hitting streak to seven games.

Elliott Reece went the first six innings for SBCC, giving up two runs on three hits with three strikeouts. Andrew Navigato’s leadoff homer in the sixth put the Cougars up 2-1. Cole Tucker struck out four in the last two innings to earn his first save.

The Vaqueros travel to Oxnard on Thursday at 2:30 p.m., then host the Condors on Saturday at 1 p.m.

