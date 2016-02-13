SBCC Suffers First Softball Loss

Softball

Jenny Navarro and Kristen Voller combined on a 5-hitter on Saturday, leading No. 9 Cerritos to a 5-1 nonconference softball win over visiting SBCC.

It was the first loss of the year for the Vaqueros (6-1). Cerritos, ranked No. 9 in the state and No. 4 in Southern Cal, improved to 7-3.

The Falcons took a 4-0 lead in the fourth on a 2-run double by Navarro.

“We came in a little flat and we never really settled in,” said coach Paula Congleton.

Sydney Townes went 2-3 for the Vaqueros. SBCC got its run in the sixth on Christal Vierra’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded.

Madison McNamee (4-1) threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and five walks. Rebecca Pullen came on in the fourth and gave up three runs while getting just one out.