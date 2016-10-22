Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:45 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

SBCC Suffers First Water Polo Loss in Tournament Final

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | October 22, 2016 | 6:25 p.m.

No. 2 Riverside scored three goals in overtime on Saturday to hand No. 1 SBCC its first loss 10-7 and claim the championship in the prestigious Battle at the Beach women’s water polo tournament at Cerritos College.

The Vaqueros (22-1) trailed 4-2 at the half and tied the championship game at 7-7 on a goal by Ivanna Bilaver with 45 seconds to play. Riverside improved to 24-1 with its only loss coming to Santa Barbara a few weeks ago.

Bilaver and Gabi Ritter scored two goals apiece against the Tigers.

On Saturday morning, the Vaqueros topped Fullerton 12-9 in the semifinals behind four goals from Bilaver and three by Kendra Carr. Addison Seale notched a season-high seven assists and has 19 in her last four games. Seale leads the state with 78 assists.

Ritter added two goals, three assists and five steals for the Vaqueros, who beat the Hornets (17-7) for the third time this year. Fullerton leads the state in scoring offense (15.6 per game) and SBCC held them six goals under their average.

SBCC will host its final four regular-season games in the Halloween Tournament at Santa Barbara High next weekend. They’ll take on Southwestern on Friday at 5 p.m., then play a tripleheader on Saturday against Saddleback (9:10 a.m.), Hancock (10:20 a.m.) and L.A. Pierce (12:45 p.m.). The last two games will be WSC contests as the unbeaten Vaqueros (5-0) bid for their third straight title.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 