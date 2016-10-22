SBCC Suffers First Water Polo Loss in Tournament Final

Water Polo

No. 2 Riverside scored three goals in overtime on Saturday to hand No. 1 SBCC its first loss 10-7 and claim the championship in the prestigious Battle at the Beach women’s water polo tournament at Cerritos College.

The Vaqueros (22-1) trailed 4-2 at the half and tied the championship game at 7-7 on a goal by Ivanna Bilaver with 45 seconds to play. Riverside improved to 24-1 with its only loss coming to Santa Barbara a few weeks ago.

Bilaver and Gabi Ritter scored two goals apiece against the Tigers.

On Saturday morning, the Vaqueros topped Fullerton 12-9 in the semifinals behind four goals from Bilaver and three by Kendra Carr. Addison Seale notched a season-high seven assists and has 19 in her last four games. Seale leads the state with 78 assists.

Ritter added two goals, three assists and five steals for the Vaqueros, who beat the Hornets (17-7) for the third time this year. Fullerton leads the state in scoring offense (15.6 per game) and SBCC held them six goals under their average.

SBCC will host its final four regular-season games in the Halloween Tournament at Santa Barbara High next weekend. They’ll take on Southwestern on Friday at 5 p.m., then play a tripleheader on Saturday against Saddleback (9:10 a.m.), Hancock (10:20 a.m.) and L.A. Pierce (12:45 p.m.). The last two games will be WSC contests as the unbeaten Vaqueros (5-0) bid for their third straight title.