SBCC Hears About Community, Campus Concerns in Survey Results

Restoring adult education, optimal college size and improving services were identified as the top concerns listed in a community-wide survey released by Santa Barbara City College officials.

Over the summer, SBCC President Anthony Beebe conducted an anonymous informal survey as an opportunity to hear from the community regarding their opinions about the college.

“Being new to the community, I felt it was important to provide a mechanism for community members in the college and locally to send me areas of concern and areas they were appreciative of at SBCC,” Beebe said. “I wanted them to send it directly to me, so it wasn’t filtered.”

The survey asked about strengths and weaknesses and respondents came up with plenty of each.

The top three responses about SBCC’s strengths consisted of faculty, staff, and administration, program selection and location.

“All of these are strengths we can be proud of,” Beebe said.

Growth, lack of community focus, poor community relations and housing were the top four responses regarding threats for the campus. Perceived weaknesses included neglect of local students in favor of out-of-district revenues, no state-funded adult education, and inadequate parking.

The survey also asked about areas seen as opportunities for SBCC, and people pointed to: connecting with the community and restoring state-funded adult education programs.

Between July 1 through July 29, a total of 675 voluntary surveys had been received and of the responses, 429 came from community members, 111 were filled out by faculty and staff, and 135 from students.

The survey revealed the top six replies to each question.

Beebe acknowledged the results are not statistically valid, but he said it offers an opportunity for dialogue.

“We need to do a better job communicating with the community and getting the correct information out there,” Beebe said.

The SBCC Board of Trustees formed an ad hoc committee to follow up on issues identified in the survey and to help provide the steps to mitigate negative impacts of the college on the community, said Trustee Marsha Croninger.

Croninger said the top responses in each category are similar comments she has heard consistently from community and college members.

“I think a common thread in the responses is the need to return to a local focus,” Croninger said. “SBCC is first and foremost this community’s college and our greatest success is not national recognition. It comes from meeting the educational needs of our local community. “

Trustees Veronica Gallardo said she agrees that community colleges should be connected to the area.

“This speaks to the beginning of a cycle of listening and learning that will inform the college and community,” Gallardo said. “The results are important because 500 plus people care enough about SBCC and the potential for continued positive community impact that they took the time to write to us.”

College administrators have begun to use the responses to start internal discussions about the topics mentioned, Trustee Marianne Kugler said.

“The issues identified in the survey describe a problem of communication between the community and the college over time,” Kugler said. “While some of this may be normal when a community institution changes leadership several times over a few years, I found the community concerns to be cogent and appropriate.”

In response to the growth of student body population, which was listed as a weakness in the results, Kugler and Beebe said the college is down in size.

“At the moment we are down in size, much smaller than even a few years ago, but the planning needs to get ahead of the patterns and the college family is spending important time discussing this area,” Kugler said.

From about 2006 to 2009, SBCC was growing at a “rapid pace” due to the economy, but since then the campus has had a decline in enrollment, Beebe said.

The college peaked in 2009 at about 16,500 full-time students. The fall 2016 semester has approximately 12,000 students enrolled, Beebe said.

Academic Senate President Priscilla Butler decline the invitation to comment on the survey results.

Representatives from the SBCC Associated Student Government did not immediately respond to emails or phone calls.

The survey results, released Sept. 23, are available online here.

“Listening and connecting seem to be the keywords often used in the survey responses,” Kugler said. “I am sure the community will begin to see efforts in both of these areas by all the members of the SBCC family.”

