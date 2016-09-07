SBCC Sweeps Cal Lutheran JV

College Volleyball

Carolyn Andrulis collected nine kills and a season-high 18 digs on Wednesday night, leading SBCC to a 25-17, 25-16, 25-22 women’s volleyball sweep of the Cal Lutheran JV in Thousand Oaks.

The Vaqueros (6-1) have played all seven matches on the road. They’ll play two more in the Fullerton Quad on Saturday (vs. Golden West at 3 p.m. and Fullerton at 6 p.m.) before making their home debut on Sept. 17 vs. Grossmont at 3 p.m.

Shannon Friend had a team-high 10 kills and hit .308 for the Vaqueros, who were ranked No. 1 or 2 in the state for most of last season and finished in a tie for fifth in the CCCAA State playoffs. Friend had 356 kills in 2015 and leads this year’s team with 76 kills, five more than Andrulis.

The middle blockers – Isabella Thompson and Jaela Caston – both had four kills. Thompson hit .364 and Caston had four solo blocks. Kiana Pisula handed out 23 assists.