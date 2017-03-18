SBCC Swim Wins Second Western State Conference Meet

Swimming

Addison Seale and Alex Humann won two events each on Friday, leading the SBCC women’s swim team to a victory in WSC No. 2 at L.A. Pierce in Woodland Hills.

The two-time defending WSC champion Vaqueros won the six-team meet with 148 points. Ventura was second at 101 and Citrus finished third with 76.

Seale, an All-American swimmer and the MVP of the WSC water polo circuit last year, claimed the 200 IM in 2:18.01 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.69. She won the first race by more than three seconds the 100 breast by nearly five seconds.

Humann captured the 200 free (2:03.16) by 3.3 seconds and 500 free (5:29.09) by 11 seconds. Humann swam the third leg on the victorious 200 free relay (1:46.14) with Anna Manfreda, Mackenzie Richards and Halie Johnson.

“We had a big week of training and most everyone rose to the occasion,” said SBCC coach Chuckie Roth. “Leading the charge was freshman Serafina Chavez, who took fourth in the 200 IM in her best time of the season (2:29.67), which was a four-second drop from last week. Then she won the 100 butterfly in 1:05.76 for her second personal-best of the season.

“Katie Winters also swam well, taking fourth in the 100 butterfly in her best time (1:10.84) and highest finish of the year.”

The Vaqueros recorded seven firsts and three seconds with 14 season bests.

Reese Ellestad was first in the 100 free (55.95) and second in the 50 free (25.66), finishing just five-hundredths behind the winner, Kaitlyn Peters of Ventura.

Johnson took second in the 200 free (2:06.48) and fourth in the 500 free. Richards was third in the 50 free (26.47) and 100 free (57.77). Manfreda was fourth in the 100-yard backstroke and Reagan Mroz placed fifth in the 1000 freestyle.

The Vaqueros were second in the 200 medley relay (1:58.87) with a team of Ellestad, Seale, Chavez and Mackenzie Perez.

The Vaqueros will swim in the final WSC meet No. 3 on Friday, March 31 at Hancock.