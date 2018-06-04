SBCC Swimmers Have Record-Setting Day; SBCC Volleyball Wins

Local Roundup

Sarah Parson collected a first, two thirds and three top-3 relay finishes on Friday as SBCC grabbed third place on the first day of the 18th annual Pasadena Invitational women’s swimming & diving meet.

Parson, a freshman from Arroyo Grande High, took first in the 100 breaststroke and set a school record in 1:07.44, breaking Kaili Faust's 2014 record by 0.85 seconds. She was third in the 50 free (24.91) and 200 free (1:58.27) with both times ranking fourth on the Vaqueros' all-time list.

Meagan Mckillican also set a school record in the 200 backstroke. She took second in 2:16.03.

Kelee Shimizu had a big day with a win in the 200 free in 1:56.88 (No. 2 all-time at SBCC), second in the 500 free (5:18.65, No. 3 all-time) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.65, No. 3 all-time).

“It was a great day of competition with over 20 best times of the season,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “We are getting faster when it matters.”

The Vaqueros took second in the 800 free relay with a team of Mckillican, Shimizu, Alyssa Russell-Sadoff and Parson (8:17.03). They were third in the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay with a foursome of Mckillican, Parson, Emma Fraser and Shimizu.

Eighteen-time State champion Orange Coast leads by more than 100 points. Diablo Valley is second with 249 and the Vaqueros are third with 322.

The Vaqueros won last year’s Pasadena Invite in their fourth season of competition. They finished second in 2016 and fourth in 2015.

SBCC Volleyball Beats Antelope Valley

Ohio State-bound Kyle Skinner pounded 15 kills to lead SBCC to a 25-20, 25-20, 18-25, 25-18 win at Antelope Valley on Friday.

The Vaqueros improved to 11-4 on the season.

Setter Adam Simonetti handed out 44 assists and Misaki Cramer picked up 14 digs.

"It was a good road win by our guys as we move through conference. We now move forward and focus on two big matches next week to end conference," said coach Jon Newton.

SBCC plays at Pierce on Wednesday and host Moorpark on Friday.