SBCC Swimmers Set Records at Pasadena Invite

Swimming

Addison Seale won the 200 IM on Friday and SBCC set two school records on the first day of the 16th annual Pasadena Invitational swim meet.

Seale, a freshman from La Jolla, topped a 63-woman field with a 2:12.65 clocking that’s No. 2 on the Vaqueros’ all-time list. Haley Crowley was ninth.

Orange Coast, last year’s State runner-up, leads the 17-school women’s field with 281 points and the Vaqueros are second at 167. Diablo Valley is third at 125.5 and Golden West has 118 points.

Kristina Hill placed second in the 500 free in a school-record time of 5:18.13, breaking Katherine Warren’s mark by 0.89 of a second.

The Vaqueros quartet of Reese Ellestad, Seale, Alex Humann and Halie Johnson took second in the 400 medley relay in 4:15.74, the third-fastest time in school history. The 200 free relay was third in a school-record 1:41.03. That unit consisted of Seale, Mackenzie Richards, Humann and Ellestad.

Ellestad and Kendra Carr tied for eighth in the 50 free in 25.52.