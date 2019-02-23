SBCC Swimmers Take Third at Mt. SAC Invitational

Swimming

Sarah Parson and Hana Wigzell combined for six top-8 finishes and sparked two relays to place in the top five on Friday as SBCC took third in the prestigious Mt. SAC Invitational women’s swimming & diving meet.

Defending state champion Orange Coast was a runaway winner in the 16-team field with 712 points. Sierra was second with 418, the Vaqueros were third at 253.5 and 3 WSC teams took fourth, fifth and sixth – Cuesta (236.5), Bakersfield (175) and Santa Monica (131).

Parson, a sophomore from Arroyo Grande, was second in the 50 back in 30.83, fourth in the 50 breast in 34.29, sixth in the 100 IM in 1:08.71 and 13th in the 50 free in 27.23. Wigzell, a freshman from Sandy, Ore., took third in the 50 back (31.61, just 0.22 behind Parson), and eighth in the 100 IM (1:08.82) and 100 back (1:06.87).

The Vaqueros finished 2-3-4 in the 50 back with Parson grabbing second, Wigzell taking third and Emily Reily was fourth.

Kelee Shimizu had a strong meet, taking seventh in the 50 butterfly in 29.40, eighth in the 500 free (5:41.61) and tying for 10th in the 50 free (27.15).

The Vaqueros were fourth in the 4x50 medley relay with a team of Wigzell, Paige Awtrey, Parson and Shimizu clocking 2:00.13. The Vaqueros were fifth in the 4x100 yard relay.

“We had a good showing today,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “Captain Melisa Walk had a great day, swimming personal bests in the 50 breast (12th, 36.81), 500 free and 100 breast (14th). Mel works so hard and it was great to see it pay off for her. Also freshman newcomer Hana Wigzelll had a great day. She swam great in all her events.

“Today was a great step forward for the season. We have some momentum now and have some goals in place. This group is truly motivated and I am excited to see them starting to show improvement.”

The Vaqueros will swim in WSC No. 1 on Friday at Santa Monica, starting at 9 a.m. SBCC is the four-time defending WSC champion and has an 88-meet win streak in conference.