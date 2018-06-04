Monday, June 4 , 2018, 11:36 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Swimming

SBCC Swimmers Take Third Place at Pasadena Invitational

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 8, 2018 | 12:11 a.m.

Kelee Shimizu took second in the 1650 freestyle and fifth in the 100 free on Saturday, helping SBCC to a third-place finish in the 18th annual Pasadena Invitational women’s swimming & diving meet.

Sarah Parson led a 3-4-5 finish in the 100 free with a 54.86 clocking, the fifth-fastest time in school history. Kendra Carr was fourth, just 0.10 behind Parson (54.96), Shimizu placed fifth at 56:02 and Meagan Mckillican was eighth at 57.17.

Mckillican was fourth in the 400 IM (4:56.38) and 10th in the 100 back (1:04.95).

Orange Coast topped the 15-team field with 808 points. Diablo Valley was second at 632, followed by the Vaqueros (543), Mt. SAC (404) and Pasadena (268).

Shimizu’s 18:27.14 in the 1650 free is No. 3 on SBCC’s all-time list. Alyssa Russell-Sadoff shaved 28 seconds off her PR with a time of 20:58.95. Dany Garza grabbed 12th in the 200 breast (2:50.11).

The Vaqueros placed third in two relays – the 200 medley and 400 free.

In Thursday’s diving, Anna Watkins took sixth in the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard, scoring 131.65 points in her first try off the 3-meter board.

“It was a great weekend for us placing third as a team,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “I think we’ll be ready for the Western State Conference championship in a week and a half.

“I’m super proud of this group. They work extremely hard and they deserve the success they’re getting right now.”

The Vaquero divers will compete in the WSC/Southern Cal Championships on April 13-14 at El Camino College in Torrance. SBCC will go after its fourth straight WSC title in swimming on April 19-21 at Bakersfield.

The Vaqueros are 170-15 in their first five years of swimming. They’re 16-0 in WSC competition this year and have won 79 straight dating back to 2015. 
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 