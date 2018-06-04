SBCC Swimmers Take Third Place at Pasadena Invitational

Swimming

Kelee Shimizu took second in the 1650 freestyle and fifth in the 100 free on Saturday, helping SBCC to a third-place finish in the 18th annual Pasadena Invitational women’s swimming & diving meet.

Sarah Parson led a 3-4-5 finish in the 100 free with a 54.86 clocking, the fifth-fastest time in school history. Kendra Carr was fourth, just 0.10 behind Parson (54.96), Shimizu placed fifth at 56:02 and Meagan Mckillican was eighth at 57.17.

Mckillican was fourth in the 400 IM (4:56.38) and 10th in the 100 back (1:04.95).

Orange Coast topped the 15-team field with 808 points. Diablo Valley was second at 632, followed by the Vaqueros (543), Mt. SAC (404) and Pasadena (268).

Shimizu’s 18:27.14 in the 1650 free is No. 3 on SBCC’s all-time list. Alyssa Russell-Sadoff shaved 28 seconds off her PR with a time of 20:58.95. Dany Garza grabbed 12th in the 200 breast (2:50.11).

The Vaqueros placed third in two relays – the 200 medley and 400 free.

In Thursday’s diving, Anna Watkins took sixth in the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard, scoring 131.65 points in her first try off the 3-meter board.

“It was a great weekend for us placing third as a team,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “I think we’ll be ready for the Western State Conference championship in a week and a half.

“I’m super proud of this group. They work extremely hard and they deserve the success they’re getting right now.”

The Vaquero divers will compete in the WSC/Southern Cal Championships on April 13-14 at El Camino College in Torrance. SBCC will go after its fourth straight WSC title in swimming on April 19-21 at Bakersfield.

The Vaqueros are 170-15 in their first five years of swimming. They’re 16-0 in WSC competition this year and have won 79 straight dating back to 2015.

