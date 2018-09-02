Sunday, September 2 , 2018, 10:06 am | Fog/Mist 68º

 
 
 
 
Football

SBCC Takes Advantage of Short Field in 45-0 Rout of Compton

Defense forces four turnovers, records safety in season-opener

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 2, 2018 | 7:50 a.m.

SBCC opened its football season with a dominating performance, blanking Compton 45-0 on Saturday at Tartar Stadium.

The Vaquero defense limited Compton to just 58 yards in total offense, including negative 41 yards rushing, recovered three fumbles and had two interceptions. It gave the offense a short field to work with most of the day.

On offense, Will Bayonne rushed for 91 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns and Ashkan Allen of San Marcos High had 79 yards on 14 carries and two scores.

The Vaqueros used three quarterbacks. Returning starter Gerald Hickson completed 4 of 8 passes for 48 yards and a TD. Santa Barbara High alum Jeremiah Nicholson, coming back from a serious need injury suffered last season, was 2-2 for 13 yards, and Jacob Villarreal, out of San Marcos High, completed his first pass as a college football player for seven yards.

SBCC rolled out to a 33-0 lead by halftime. 

After missing a field goal on their first possession, the Vaqueros recovered a fumble. Chase Elliott pounced on the ball at the Compton 13. Bayonne ran 9 yards on first down and scored on a 4-yard run on the next play. Martin Ahlstrom kicked the PAT for a 7-0 lead at 6:08 of the first quarter.

Compton fumbled again on its next possession and Jordan Francis recovered for the SBCC at the Tartars' 3.

Clifton Taylor scored for the Vaqueros on a 3-yard run and Ahlstrom kicked the PAT for another touchdown less than a minute after the first score.

SBCC drove 55 yards for its next score: a 17-yard pass from Hickson to Tommy Quinn.

Elliott recorded a sack on the Compton quarterback, forced a fumble and Cory Margo recovered for SBCC at the Compton 10.

Bayonne scored from the 5-yard line to make it 28-0.

Ahlstrom kicked a 20-yard field goal after Rory Hayes intercepted a pass deep in Compton territory.

The SBCC defense got into the scoring act by sacking the Compton quarterback in the end zone for a safety, giving the Vaqueros a 33-0 lead.

Allen had touchdown runs of 8 and 28 yards in the second half. His second scored capped the longest drive of the day for SBCC, 72 yards.

