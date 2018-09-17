SBCC Takes Second Again at WSC No. 3

Golf

Stephanie Farouze, Corina Garcia and Lauren Calvin placed 9th, 10th and 12th on Monday, leading SBCC to second place in WSC women’s golf tournament No. 3 at Kern River GC in Bakersfield. It was the fourth straight runner-up finish for the Vaqueros. Farouze shot 81, Garcia 82 and Calvin 84. Canyons claimed the top two individual spots with Haruka Koda firing a 3-under 70 and Jessie Lin shooting 71. The Cougars shot a red-hot 293 (73.3 avg.) with five players between 70 and 78. The Vaqueros were 42 shots back at 335, followed by Bakersfield (343) and Citrus (376) in the six-team tourney. Canyons has won all three WSC tourneys and leads the standings at 15-0. SBCC is second at 12-3 and Bakersfield is third (9-6). Santa Barbara will host the North-South Invitational on Sunday and Monday at Morro Bay GC. Morro Bay will be the site of the State Championships on Nov. 11-12. The Vaqueros have finished first, second and third in the state the last three years (2015-17). WSC No. 3 At par-73 Kern River GC Final scores Team -- 1, Canyons 293. 2, SBCC 335. 3, Bakersfield 343. 4, Citrus 376. 5, Moorpark 393. 6, Antelope Valley 458. Medalist -- 1, Haruka Koda, Canyons, 70. 2, Jessie Lin, Canyons, 71. 3, Sydney Crawley, Bakersfield, 75. SBCC scores -- 9, Stephanie Farouze 81. 10 (tie), Corina Garcia 82. 12, Lauren Calvin 84. Alexa Bleth 88, Kayla Karst 94, Juliet Parsons 96. WSC standings -- 1, Canyons 15-0. 2, SBCC 12-3. 3, Bakersfield 9-6. 4, Citrus 5-10. 5, Moorpark 4-11. 6, Antelope Valley 0-15. SBCC overall record -- 18-5.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing. You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >