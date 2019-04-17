SBCC Team Wins International Business Ethics and Sustainability Case Competition

The SBCC ethics debate team won first place in its division at the International Business Ethics and Sustainability Case Competition held April 10-12 at the Hilton Center for Business at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

The team is comprised of SBCC students Jorge Caballero Naranjo, Zongchan Chen, Seine Ham, Anna Sophia Love and Myrth Tan and is coached by professor Marc Bobro.

Of the 35 teams from colleges and universities from around the world, SBCC was the only two-year college.

The aim of the competition is to help students explore the moral imperatives of sustainable development. Teams are asked to think of themselves as either an internal committee or outside consulting group that has been asked by senior management or the board to analyze the problem and propose a solution.

The SBCC team presented a case titled "Google in China: The Prices of Profit" that related to one of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. They prepared an Executive Summary and PowerPoint presentation, covering in detail the legal, financial and ethical dimensions of the problem. They also defended a solution that was viable on all counts.

The presentation was judged by executives with experience in corporate ethics, compliance, corporate social responsibility, executive leadership and sustainability.

"This is a prestigious award, and winning it showcases once again the amazing students we have at SBCC," professor Bobro said. "I am so proud of the intellectual curiosity, attention to detail and solidarity each team member demonstrated throughout, from preparation to presentation."

— Luz Reyes-Martin is the executive director of public affairs and communications for SBCC.