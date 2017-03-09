SBCC Theater Group Takes Audience Down ‘Rabbit Hole’

The Theatre Group at SBCC will present Rabbit Hole, David Lindsay-Abaire’s 2007 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, as the final play in the Theatre Group's 2016-17 season.

Performances will be April 12-29 in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive.

Directed by Katie Laris, Rabbit Hole will feature actors Elaine Arnett, Paul Canter, Leslie Gangl Howe, Ryan Ostendorf and Shannon Saleh.

The play's main characters Becca and Howie Corbett have everything a family could want, until a life-shattering accident turns their world upside down and leaves the couple drifting perilously apart.

Rabbit Hole charts the couple's bittersweet search for comfort in the darkest of places and for a path that will lead them back into the light of day.

"With Rabbit Hole, David Lindsay-Abaire has crafted the most serious, simply told work of his career — a painstakingly beautiful, dramatically resourceful, exquisitely human new play," said BackStage magazine.

Performance times for Rabbit Hole are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23; and 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays April 15, 22 and 29.

The 2 p.m., April 15, performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.

Ticket prices are: for previews April 12-13 — $18 general, $15 seniors, $10 students.

For Wednesday and Thursday evenings, and Saturday and Sunday matinees — $24 general, $19 seniors, $14 students.

For Friday and Saturday evenings — $26 general, $21 seniors, $17 students.

Tickets can be purchased at the Garvin Theatre Box Office, 965-5935, or online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

The Jurkowitz Theatre is wheelchair-accessible and has assisted listening headsets. Parking is free. Due to the intimate nature of the theater, no late seating is permitted.

— Pamela Lasker for The Theatre Group at SBCC.