Friday, June 1 , 2018, 11:16 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Theater Group Takes Audience Down ‘Rabbit Hole’

By Pamela Lasker for The Theatre Group at SBCC | March 9, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Theatre Group at SBCC will present Rabbit Hole, David Lindsay-Abaire’s 2007 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, as the final play in the Theatre Group's 2016-17 season.

Performances will be April 12-29 in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive.

Directed by Katie Laris, Rabbit Hole will feature actors Elaine Arnett, Paul Canter, Leslie Gangl Howe, Ryan Ostendorf and Shannon Saleh.

The play's main characters Becca and Howie Corbett have everything a family could want, until a life-shattering accident turns their world upside down and leaves the couple drifting perilously apart.

Rabbit Hole charts the couple's bittersweet search for comfort in the darkest of places and for a path that will lead them back into the light of day.

"With Rabbit Hole, David Lindsay-Abaire has crafted the most serious, simply told work of his career — a painstakingly beautiful, dramatically resourceful, exquisitely human new play," said BackStage magazine.

Performance times for Rabbit Hole are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23; and 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays April 15, 22 and 29.

The 2 p.m., April 15, performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.

Ticket prices are: for previews April 12-13 — $18 general, $15 seniors, $10 students.

For Wednesday and Thursday evenings, and Saturday and Sunday matinees — $24 general, $19 seniors, $14 students.

For Friday and Saturday evenings — $26 general, $21 seniors, $17 students.

Tickets can be purchased at the Garvin Theatre Box Office, 965-5935, or online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

The Jurkowitz Theatre is wheelchair-accessible and has assisted listening headsets. Parking is free. Due to the intimate nature of the theater, no late seating is permitted.

— Pamela Lasker for The Theatre Group at SBCC.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 