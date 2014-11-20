SBCC Theatre Arts Department Names Sara Smith/Phyllis Mailes Scholarship Competition Winners

The SBCC Theatre Arts Department, in collaboration with the SBCC Foundation, is pleased to announce 10 student recipients of the Sara Evelyn Smith Endowed Scholarships in Theatre Arts and the Phyllis Mailes Memorial Scholarship for Actors for 2014-15.

Selections were made based on essays detailing educational and professional goals as well as two- to four-minute monologues performed in front of a panel of judges.

This year's recipients are Tessa Corrie, Waldo Damaso-Figueroa, Antonio DeNunzio, Natalie Ginsberg, Emma Jolin, Amanda Probst, Nicole Romero, Samantha Wierick, Laksmini Wiyantini and Zammi Zwane.

The Sara Evelyn Smith Scholarships in Theatre Arts were established in honor of a very special woman who spent over 50 years in theater arts education. She acted in numerous productions, taught theater in the Detroit school system, and directed musical shows and youth theater productions for most of her life. Her son, the late Bob Smith, owned KEYT-TV in Santa Barbara, and her daughter-in-law, Anne, was an educator in theater arts and past president of the Board of Directors of the Lobero Theatre.

The Phyllis Mailes Memorial Scholarship for Actors was established by her son, Tim Whitcomb, in honor of her support of the arts.

A total of 10 $1,000 scholarships are determined by the monologue competition held each fall. Any SBCC theater student who is taking at least nine units at SBCC and is currently enrolled in an acting class is eligible to compete for one of the awards.

A scholarship reception was held Tuesday at the Jurkowitz Theatre, at which time the recipients performed their monologues for donors, faculty, friends and family.

— Jessica Tade is the marketing director for the SBCC Foundation.