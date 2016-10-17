SBCC Theatre Arts Department to Present Ives Comedies

SBCC Theatre Arts Department will present a Student Showcase production of Comedies by David Ives Nov. 9-19, 2016 in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus.

Directed by Maggie Mixsell, the students will perform David Ives’ hilarious one-acts all rolled into one presentation. The featured plays will be Arabian Nights, Universal Language, Time Flies, Foreplay, Words, Words, Words and A Singular Guy.

Featured actors are: Burak Atsan, Blake Benlan, Paul Brooks, Paisley ForsterSaunders, J. Dean Garcia, Linnea Gustafsson, Austin Hall, Malena McKaba, Benjamin McSherry, Shay Munroe, Eric Naiff, Kerstin Nguyen, Lovisa Samuelsson, Kendrick Surrell and Johnny Waaler.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 19. The Nov 13 performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.

Ticket prices are $18 general, $15 seniors, $10 students and seating is general admission. Due to the intimate nature of the Jurkowitz Theatre, no late seating is permitted. Parking is free and near the theater on SBCC’s West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive.

Call the Garvin Theatre Box Office, 965-5935, or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

— Pam Lasker for SBCC Theatre Arts Department.