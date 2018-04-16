Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:23 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 59º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Theatre Group to Stage ‘Rabbit Hole’

David Lindsay-Abaire‘s play won 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

Leslie Gangl Howe and Elaine Arnett in The Theatre Group at SBCC’s production of “Rabbit Hole.”
Leslie Gangl Howe and Elaine Arnett in The Theatre Group at SBCC’s production of “Rabbit Hole.” (Ben Crop)
By Pamela Lasker for the Theatre Group at SBCC | March 27, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Theatre Group at SBCC will present Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire as the final play in its 2016-17 season. Directed by Katie Laris, performances will be April 12-29 in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23; 2 p.m. Saturday matinees, April 15, 22 and 29. The 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.

Rabbit Hole was the winner of the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. In the story line, characters Becca and Howie Corbett have everything a family could want, until a life-shattering accident turns their world upside down and leaves the couple drifting perilously apart.

The play charts their bittersweet search for comfort in the darkest of places and for a path that will lead them back into the light of day.

Rabbit Hole will feature actors Elaine Arnett, Paul Canter, Leslie Gangl Howe, Ryan Ostendorf and Shannon Saleh. Director Laris is a stage director and an instructor of acting in the SBCC Theatre Arts Department.

Lindsay-Abaire is a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, screenwriter, lyricist and librettist.

His most recent play Good People premiered on Broadway, and was awarded the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play, The Horton Foote Prize, The Edgerton Foundation New American Play Award, and two Tony nominations.

TCG named Lindsay-Abaire as the most produced playwright in America for the 2012-13 season, and Good People as the most produced play. Rabbit Hole, received five Tony nominations, and the Spirit of America Award. Lindsay-Abaire also wrote the book and lyrics for Shrek the Musical.

Ticket prices are: previews April 12 and 13, $18 general/$15 seniors/$10 students; Wednesday and Thursday evenings, Saturday and Sunday matinees $24 general/$19 seniors/$14 students; Friday and Saturday evenings $26 general/$21 seniors/$17 students.

Tickets can be bought at the Garvin Theatre Box Office, 965-5935, or online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

The Jurkowitz Theatre is wheelchair accessible and has assisted listening headsets. Parking is free and near the theater. Due to the intimate nature of the theater, no late seating is permitted.

— Pamela Lasker for the Theatre Group at SBCC.

 
