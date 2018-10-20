SBCC Thespians Climb Aboard ‘The Last Lifeboat’

SBCC Theatre Arts Department will present a student showcase production of Luke Yankee’s The Last Lifeboat, Nov. 7-17, in the Jurkowitz Theatre.

J. Bruce Ismay was an upper-crust Englishman who always did what was expected of him.

He went to the best schools, married the right society girl (although he was in love with someone else), and vowed to his staunch, unfeeling father on his deathbed that he would take over the family shipping business and build the biggest, most opulent ship the world had ever seen: the RMS Titanic.

What an accomplishment. We all know the story of how the ship sank — or do we?

Ismay saved as many people as he could on that fateful night, and finally, with no women and children in sight, he stepped into the last lifeboat — and was branded a coward and a traitor forever.

The world needed a scapegoat for the sinking of the Titanic, and Ismay became the perfect target.

The Last Lifeboat is the story of the Titanic that has never been told. This epic tale explores not only the tragedy itself, but the sensationalized trials and aftermath of the night that changed the world forever.

The show is directed by R. Michael Gros, with scenic and lighting design by Patricia L. Frank, costume design by Pamela Shaw, and sound design by Ben Crop.

The cast includes Hannah Brudney, Cameron Clouse, Manuel Davila, Lidia Dragone, Aurora Cassandra Gooch, Natalie Grace, Gustav Högmo, Jacqui Kokler, Isabelle Marchand, Penny O’Mahoney, Ryan Ostendorf, Jason Rogel, Liam Sheehan, Mimi Vörösmarthy and Johnny Waaler.

Following the 2 p.m. Nov. 11 matinee, there will be a free talk-back with playwright Yankee.

Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and 2 p.m., Sunday Nov. 11 and Sat. Nov. 17. The 2 p.m. Nov. 11 performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.

Ticket prices are $18 general/$15 seniors, and SBCC staff/$10 students and seating is general admission.

Due to the intimate nature of the Jurkowitz Theatre, no late seating is permitted. Parking is free and near the theater on SBCC’s West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive.

Call the Garvin Theatre Box Office, 805-965-5935, or buy tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

— Pamela Lasker for the Theatre Group at SBCC.