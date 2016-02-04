SBCC to Empower High School Girls to Pursue STEM Education

Santa Barbara City College will host “HER Life: A Day of Empowerment for Young Women” at its Santa Barbara main campus Friday, Feb. 5, 2016.

Over 250 local high school young women will be brought to SBCC to learn about opportunities in Career Technical Education and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

The day will kick off with remarks from SBCC College President Dr. Lori Gaskin, followed by a keynote address from Silvia Acevedo, former Commissioner on President Barack Obama’s Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for Hispanics.

Acevedo also has the distinction of being one of the first Latinas to earn a graduate degree from Stanford University. She earned a master’s in industrial engineering from Stanford in 1983.

Participants will have the opportunity to attend workshops throughout the afternoon and learn more about pursuing an education and career in STEM fields.

This event is at the core of SBCC’s mission to inspire curiosity and discovery while also being an opportunity to serve the local community.

This program is a collaboration between Santa Barbara City College and Cal-SOAP (Student Opportunity and Access Program).

For more information or questions please contact Luz Reyes-Martin, interim public information officer at [email protected].

— Luz Reyes-Martin is the interim public information officer at SBCC.