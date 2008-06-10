SBCC to Hold Memorial Service for Longtime Administrator Sam Wake

The public is invited to honor him at a service June 22 at SBCC's Wake Center.

Wake, a longtime SBCC administrator and benefactor, passed away May 28 at age 93.

Wake was the director/administrative dean emeritus of SBCC’s Continuing Education Division and the former executive director of the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

He was employed by the college for 25 years until his retirement in 1972.

