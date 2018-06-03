SBCC to Honor Sports Information Specialist Dave Loveton on Coaches vs. Cancer Night

Basketball

SBCC basketball is participating in the California Community College Athletic Association’s “Coaches vs. Cancer” initiative and donating all proceeds from this year’s event to the American Cancer Society.

The event is on Wednesday, Feb. 7, when the Vaqueros play Oxnard College in a Western State Conference North Division doubleheader. The women’s game starts at 5 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7 p.m.

SBCC will be honoring Dave Loveton, its longtime Sports Information Specialist and a beloved member of the Santa Barbara athletics community, in a special ceremony between games. Loveton was recently diagnosed with kidney cancer.



“We chose to honor Dave Loveton in appreciation for everything he has done for the college over the years,” said SBCC Director of Athletics, Rocco Constantino. “Dave is a tremendously hard worker and has done so much to promote all of the incredible accomplishments of our student-athletes. Dave is a Vaquero through and through. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate way of thanking him for everything he does for SBCC.”



Admission for the special night is $5 general admission, $3 for students and $3 for seniors.



“The Coaches vs. Cancer initiative has been a successful nationwide endeavor for 25 years and we're very happy to participate again this year," Constantino said. "I believe that in college athletics we should use our platform to help our community and those in need.”

