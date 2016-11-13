Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 2:13 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
SBCC to Host Moorpark in Beach Bowl

By Noozhawk Staff Report | November 13, 2016 | 6:34 p.m.

The SBCC football team is going bowling.

The Vaqueros were named the hosts of the Beach Bowl and they'll play Moorpark on Saturday at 1 p.m. at La Playa Stadium.

 “We’re honored, pleased and proud for our guys who worked so hard to overcome adversity,” said SBCC coach Craig Moropoulos. “We’re a little banged up but there are no negatives this week. It’s all positive and we’re going to go with the next man up and have some fun.”

SBCC (7-3, 3-2) tied for second in the American Pacific League, losing to undefeated L.A. Valley 47-35 on Saturday at La Playa Stadium. Moorpark (5-5, 3-2) tied for second in the upper-division National Northern League and is coming off a 65-22 win at Santa Monica.

This is the 15th bowl appearance for the Vaqueros and their first since 2014 when they dropped a 22-19 decision at Cerritos in the Garden State Bowl. It will be their first home bowl game since the 1983 Mission Bowl.

Three teams from SBCC's league earned bowl bids. L.A. Valley (10-0) will host Southwestern (9-1) in the American Division Championship Bowl while Antelope Valley (6-4) hosts Victor Valley (6-4) in the High Desert Bowl.

SBCC and Moorpark are former Western State Conference rivals. The Beach Bowl will be their first meeting in five years. Moorpark leads the series 25-14-2, winning the last three games and six of the last seven.

Moorpark and SBCC were supposed to play in the 1997 WSC Bowl at La Playa but it was cancelled by a flooded field.
 
SBCC and Moorpark had two common opponents this year. The Raiders beat L.A. Pierce 25-6 in the season opener on Sept. 3 and the Vaqueros whipped the Brahmas 51-10 two weeks ago. The Vaqueros dropped a 47-40 decision at Ventura in their season debut, while the Raiders fell 42-28 at Ventura on Oct. 29.
 

