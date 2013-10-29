SBCC to Host Veterans’ Resource Day with Keynote Speaker Raymond Morua

In recognition of current and former Santa Barbara City College students, faculty and staff who served in the armed forces, SBCC will host Veterans’ Resource Day from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Friendship Plaza on the East Campus.

More than 20 community groups and representatives from elected officials’ offices and more than 15 SBCC departments will be on hand to provide information to assist veterans with services available to them.

At noon, a special presentation will be held featuring keynote speaker Raymond Morua, district representative for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

A native of Ventura, Morua has special ties to this program as he is both an Army veteran and community college graduate. While serving with the 1st Armored Division, he conducted tours of duty in both Germany and Iraq.

After returning home, he enrolled at Ventura College, where he received an associate’s degree in international business and economics. At UCSB, he majored in political science and was active in student veterans’ organizations.

For his involvement, he received a number of recognitions, including the UC President’s Award for Outstanding Student Leadership and a Congressional Certificate of Honor. Morua currently works for Rep. Capps on a wide range of issues and sits on the Santa Barbara County’s Veteran Services Advisory Committee.

To raise the visibility of veterans on the SBCC campus, Magdalena Torres, who coordinates the ongoing program, sponsors a number of special events open to the college and community including Veterans Welcome Week, Veterans Appreciation Week and Veterans Resource Day in November, and Recognition of Women Veterans and Women in the Armed Services in March. At the close of each academic year, SBCC also names one Outstanding Veteran Student of the Year.

The Veterans Support Program at SBCC has earned both statewide and national recognition. In 2010, SBCC was recognized as one of the top 101 “Best for Vet” colleges and universities in the U.S. by Military Times EDGE magazine.

The college was cited for its excellent financial aid, academic policies, and supportive campus culture and student services that assist veterans to make a successful transition from military to college life. In 2011, the program was named a recipient of the John W. Rice Diversity Award from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office. This award recognizes outstanding efforts for promoting student diversity and equity within the 112 community college-system in the state.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.