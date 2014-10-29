SBCC to Offer Two New Classes for Caregivers of People with Dementia

Santa Barbara City College will hold an informational meeting and accept applications for two new classes in spring 2015 geared toward compassionate caregiving for people with dementia.

The meeting will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 at SBCC’s main campus in the Administration Building, Room A273.

The courses, which will begin the week of Jan. 20-23, are open to all members of the community. Thanks to a grant from the Arthur N. Rupe Foundation, all associated class costs, including tuition, background screenings and textbooks, are fully covered. There are no prerequisites; however, effective verbal and written communications are required.

The instructor will be Michelle Lehne, SBCC assistant professor, certified nursing assistant/home health aide.

“The Art of Caring for the Person with Dementia — Memory Care Basics” will focus on improving the quality of life of the older adult with dementia while enhancing the life of the caregiving. It is specifically designed to provide persons new to memory care or family caregivers with essential knowledge and skills for taking care of the memory-impaired older adult.

“Compassionate Communication for Caregivers: The Art of Connecting in a Care Giving Relationship” is designed to build the caregiver’s compassion and empathy in dealing with the memory-impaired older adult. Strategies for preventing caregiver “burnout” also will be offered.

The two courses make up the foundation for the new SBCC Dorothy D. Rupe Memory Care Program and count for credit toward a Skills Competency designation or the upcoming Certified Nursing Assistants’ Certificate Program. The Memory Care Program is one facet of a SBCC curriculum currently under development focusing on aspects of healthy aging with input by an advisory committee made up of college trustees, administrators, faculty and community leaders.

For more information about the Nov. 14 meeting, please call 805.965.0581 x2366.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.