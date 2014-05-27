Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 7:54 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Students, Staff to Attend Memorial Service at UCSB for Isla Vista Victims

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | May 27, 2014 | 8:13 a.m.

Following commencement ceremonies last Friday, Santa Barbara City College is now on recess until summer session begins June 16.

For this reason, no memorial service is planned on the SBCC campus for the victims of Friday's Isla Vista tragedy. However, many of our students, faculty, staff, administrators and board members will be attending the memorial service at UCSB on Tuesday at Harder Stadium.

“We feel a strong need to gather together with our UCSB colleagues and students, our extended student family in Isla Vista, and the community," SBCC President Lori Gaskin said. "Doing so provides an important means of connecting with each other, reflecting upon the circumstances which have brought us together, and honoring those who have been lost or injured as a result of this inexplicable action. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers remain focused on the victims and their loved ones."

As mentioned in earlier statements, SBCC will offer counseling and support services for students to assist those in need with the healing process. Crisis counseling also will be available for SBCC employees.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 

