Sports:
SBCC to Recognize 1982 Mission Bowl Champions on Saturday

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 3, 2017 | 9:21 a.m.

The 1982 SBCC football team that won the Mission Bowl will be honored at the Vaqueros' game against L.A. Pierce on Saturday at La Playa Stadium at 1 p.m.

Coach Bob Dinaberg and members of the squad that defeated L.A. Harbor 38-20 for the championship will be presented at halftime. 

The ’82 Vaqueros won their last five games and finished the seaosn with an 8-2 record. The team was led quarterback Greg Tipton, wide receiver Craig Dell, tight end Rick Trigueiro, offensive linemen John McClure and Andy DeMarcus, defensive linemen Joe Jones, Yaron Lerer and Mark Olson, linebackers Mark Brown and Mark Crane and defensive back Ernie Brown.  The defense, coached by Carmen DiPoalo, allowed an average of 11.5 points per game.  

After the game, team members, families and friends will join SBCC football players of the 1970s and 80s for a reunion at the Carriage Museum at 6 p.m. Vaquero coach Chris Pagliaro will be entertaining with his Bull Frog Blues Band

There are limited tickets for the reunion party. RSVP to 805 646-9657 or email to [email protected]

