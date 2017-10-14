SBCC to Scare Up Halloween Movie Night

Mark your calendar for family fun on Saturday, Oct. 28, when the SBCC Neighborhood Task Force and the Office of Student Life will sponsor a Halloween movie night on SBCC's West Campus lawn. The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with free pizza, drinks, cookies and popcorn.
The main event starts at 7 p.m. with the film Halloweentown, which tells tale of a young teen who discovers a secret portal to a magical place where ghosts and ghouls live apart from the human world.
The movie entertainment continues at 8:30 p.m. with the 1988 cult classic Beetlejuice, starring Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis and Michael Keaton.
The event is open to all and there is plenty of parking.Bring blankets or lawn chairs.
For more information, contact Amy Collins, [email protected]
— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.