SBCC Tops List of Best Value Community Colleges

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | May 23, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara City College has been named No. 1 of the Top 50 Best Value Community Colleges for 2018.

Value Colleges, an organization that provides prospective students with a practical guide to the most financially sound investments in higher education, announced its rankings in early May

There are more than 1,700 community colleges in the U.S. offering associates’ degrees, certificates and diplomas.

SBCC received its No. 1 ranking after Value Colleges collected data from a number of sources, including U.S. News & World Report and the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (the public database for the National Center of Education Statistics).

“Santa Barbara City College continues to excel in the educational programs we provide to our community," said Anthony E. Beebe, SBCC superintendent/president.

"We are proud to be recognized for the work our faculty and staff do every day to support the academic success of our students,” he said.

In the analysis of SBCC, it was noted that City College is dedicated to building the region’s workforce in services, technology, education and government.

SBCC is renowned for its impact on minority and low-income students, providing students from disadvantaged communities with the opportunity to move forward in careers as diverse as music, medicine and engineering.

In recent years, SBCC has expanded its online programs significantly, developing more than two dozen fully online degree and certificate programs in areas ranging from business and marketing to information management and medical coding.

After an analysis of the data, SBCC emerged at the top of the list for quality, affordability and reputation.

For more information and to view the full list of recognized colleges, visit https://www.valuecolleges.com/rankings/best-community-colleges/.

 

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.

 

 

 

