SBCC Unlucky in 1-0 Loss to SD Mesa

Soccer

SBCC had four chances thwarted by the post or crossbar on Saturday and San Diego Mesa pulled out a 1-0 women’s soccer victory on the final day of the Ventura Nike Showcase Tournament.

The Olympians (3-0) scored in the 28th minute after a defensive error produced a 2-on-1 situation. Santa Barbara (1-1) outshot Mesa 11-7 and each team had six shots on goal.

“Katherine Sheehy broke through and was free in the box in the 10th and 15th minutes but the defense made great tackles,” said coach John Sisterson. “After we fell behind, we regrouped and played very well in the second half.”

The Vaqueros had four shots bounce off the woodwork in a 14-minute span late in the game. Josefine Von Der Burg beat the keeper and hit the crossbar in the 70th minute, Kaitlyn Saperstein drilled a 30-yard shot that banged off the post in the 77th and Chloe Montano hit the bar and post in the 80th and 83rd minutes, respectively.

Alejandra Camarillo made six saves in goal.