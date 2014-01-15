Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 8:10 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

SBCC Center for International Trade Development Hosting Vintners’ Export Symposium

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | January 15, 2014 | 4:16 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College’s Center for International Trade Development will host the Vintners’ Export Symposium from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 24 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton and from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Fess Parker Winery.

The symposium brings together wineries, experts on the exportation of wine, and local resources and agencies that can assist with vintners’ exportation strategies and goals.

The symposium is offered in partnership with Santa Barbara County Vintners’ Association, the Economic Development Collaborative of Ventura County, the Ventura and Santa Barbara County Small Business Development Centers, the Business and Entrepreneurship Center at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo.

“Wine is economic development too,” CITD Director Melissa Moreno said. “Our goal is to raise awareness of the resources and opportunities available in the Central Coast region of California for wineries to begin an export program. When 90 percent of all the wine produced in this country is from California, and only 17 percent of production is exported, there is significant untapped opportunity.”

The Center for International Trade Development at Santa Barbara City College is the result of a Global Trade & Logistics grant awarded from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office as part of its Doing What Matters for Jobs and the Economy campaign. Goals of the grant include connecting industry with education and training that results in actual job creation and global economic stimulation. The Vintners’ Export Symposium is a first step toward raising awareness of opportunities in our region and helping wineries connect the dots to global trade.

Experts attending include Glen Roberts from the U.S. Department of Commerce, Marianne Hughes from the U.S. Import Export Bank, the District Export Council of Southern California and Ray Bowman from the Small Business Development Center and CITD.

The event is only $10 to attend and includes breakfast, lunch and wine tasting. For more information, call Melissa Moreno at 805.892.3643, or click here to register to attend.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

