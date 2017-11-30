Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 7:34 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Vocational Nursing Program Among Top Five in State

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | November 30, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The School of Nursing at Santa Barbara City College has again received recognition as one of the top five colleges in California offering the best Vocational Nursing Programs.

TopNursing.org, which provides a step-by-step professional guide for those interested in pursuing careers in nursing, announced its rankings earlier this month.

Earlier in the year, PracticalNursing.org also rated SBCC’s Licensed Vocational Nursing (LVN) program among the top five in California.

“We are really proud of our ranking, and of our nursing students who work so diligently at being successful,” said Roesette Strandberg, director of SBCC’s Vocational Nursing Program.

“We share a common philosophy and mission to provide a high quality vocational program that is sensitive to the individual needs of each student and our community,” she said.

TopNursing.org ranked schools according to the following criteria: a higher pass rate of alumni in the National Council Licensure Examination; the financial aid a school provides; and a higher number of students.

Additional criteria included such factors as superior technology and world-class opportunities.

SBCC’s Vocational Nursing Program prepares students to practice as LVNs in a variety of health-related settings including:

Skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, residential care facilities, memory-care units, sub-acute care units, hospice and home health agencies, school districts, jails, clinics, surgery centers and physician’s offices.

According to the California Occupational Guides published by the State of California EDD, job prospects look favorable for those who complete the program, with projections of employment for LVNs in California expected to grow faster than the average growth rate for all occupations.

Jobs for LVNs are expected to increase by 20.9 percent, or 13,700 jobs between 2014 and 2024.

Describing what students can expect at SBCC, Strandberg said, “We create a close-knit supportive family environment during the 18-month program.

"College resources such as Disability Services and Programs for Students, Extended Opportunity Programs and Services, personal counseling, and Gateway tutoring also play a vital role in student support.

"When students feel supported by our college, faculty and their peers, the more likely they are to succeed,” she said.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.

 
