College Volleyball

SBCC Volleyball Allows Just 14 Points in Sweep

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 20, 2017 | 8:14 p.m.

SBCC turned in one of the most dominating performances in school history on Friday night in a 25-7, 25-5, 25-2 women’s volleyball sweep of Hancock at the Sports Pavilion. The 14 points are one of the lowest totals ever allowed by a Vaquero team.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 6 in the state, are 16-5 on the year and 2-1 in the WSC North. They’re 9-0 at home this season. They bounced back from a 3-1 loss at No. 23 Moorpark two days earlier. Hancock fell to 0-9 and 0-3.

Kiana Pisula served the last 18 points as the Vaqueros went from a 7-2 advantage to a 25-2 final. The sophomore setter had seven aces during that run.

Pisula finished with nine aces and SBCC piled up a season-high 18. Ashley Albee had eight kills and six aces and Stephanie Keenan added eight kills and a block. Daphne Verkamman, a 5-10 right-side hitter from The Netherlands, added five kills.

“It’s really exciting to see all my teammates who’ve worked so hard all year get into a match and have success,” said Pisula. “They did really well.

“That closing service run was fun. I was trying to be consistent and put them in the right spot. We didn’t make many errors tonight.”

The Vaqueros jumped ahead 7-2, 14-4 and 19-5 in the opening set. It was 8-0 to start the second set, capped by a block by Keenan and Ketty Totemeier. SBCC led 15-4 when Albee served back-to-back aces to kick off a 9-0 service run with five aces.

“The attitude was to regroup from Wednesday night and keep getting better every day,” said coach Ed Gover. “We set some goals tonight and the girls executed those goals. We wanted to get everyone significant playing time and we did that.

“These players work hard every day in practice and it’s good for them to get on the court and show what they can do.”
 The Vaqueros will host Cuesta on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
 

